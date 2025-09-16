Suzlon share price rises 2% amid weak Indian Stock markets as it bags largest order of FY26

Stock Market Today: Suzlon share price gained 2% in the morning trades on Tuesday despite weak Indian markets as it had announced bagging its largest order of FY 2026.

Suzlon Energy order win details Suzlon Energy on 16 September 2025 announced its FY26 largest order win. The 838 MW order obtained by Suzlon Energy is from Tata Power Renewable Energy

As part of its Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project, Suzlon Energy have received its highest order of 838 MW for FY26 with Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), one of India's major renewable energy companies. This is also Suzlon's second-largest order to date, after NTPC Green Energy's 1,544 MW order, and it shows how FDRE projects are becoming increasingly important in hastening India's energy transition.

“ The 838 MW project will comprise 266 of Suzlon’s S144 wind turbines, each with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW, strategically located across Karnataka (302 MW), Maharashtra (271 MW), and Tamil Nadu (265 MW). The project is part of the FDRE bids awarded to SJVN and NTPC.” as per Suzlon Energy Press release

FDRE wind-dominant systems are emerging as a game-changing way to meet India's clean energy ambitions as the country speeds up its transition to 24/7, grid-stable renewable power.

This collaboration highlights the synergy between Suzlon’s next-generation technology and Tata Power’s vision for scalable, grid-integrated clean energy, showcasing the power of “Made in India” innovation to deliver reliable and efficient power solutions, highlighted Suzlon