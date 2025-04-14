Suzlon share price: Should you buy this multibagger stock as retail shareholding jumps during Q4FY25?

Suzlon share price increased by over 340% over a three-year period, providing significant returns for its investors. Despite facing selling pressure and declining nearly 40% from its 52-week high on September 12, 2024, Suzlon's stock has recently garnered attention. During Friday's trading session, Suzlon share price rose by more than 5%, propelled by positive momentum in the Indian stock market and encouraging shareholding data for the March 2025 quarter.

As per the latest figures from BSE, by the close of the March quarter, around 56.12 lakh retail shareholders—those with authorized share capital up to ₹2 lakh—held shares in Suzlon Energy, up from 54.09 lakh as of December the previous year.

According to the exchange filing, retail investors now own a 25.12% stake in Suzlon Energy, a rise from 24.49% at the end of the December quarter. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) maintained their stake in Suzlon Energy at roughly 23%. However, domestic mutual funds in India have decreased their holdings in the company during the March quarter to 4.17%, down from 4.44% in December.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has recently initiated coverage on Suzlon Energy with a BUY recommendation and a target price of ₹70 per share. In their report, the domestic brokerage pointed out that while valuations across the capital goods sector have decreased, they still remain high due to a robust earnings growth trajectory, a solid order book, improving cash flows, and a favorable industry outlook.

Motilal Oswal believes that Suzlon is fairly valued, considering an anticipated EPS CAGR of 63% from FY24 to FY27, which significantly outpaces domestic capital goods competitors like ABB India (23%), Siemens (20%), Thermax (17%), and CG Power (26%), as well as global competitors like SANY (26%).

Suzlon share price Suzlon share price closed 3.51% higher on Friday's session at ₹53.03 apiece on the BSE. Suzlon share price increased by 23.84% over the last year but lagged behind the sector growth of 32.22%, according to Trendlyne data.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, stated that Suzlon share price is showing clear signs of strength as it forms a solid structural base around the ₹48–50 zone. Despite several attempts, bears have failed to break this crucial support, making it a strong demand area. Suzlon share price has consistently defended this level, reinforcing bullish sentiment among investors.

For now, ₹60 acts as the immediate resistance and the upper end of the current trading range. A decisive breakout above this level could open the gates for a swift rally toward ₹85 in the short to medium term.

However, the uptrend remains intact as long as the Suzlon share price holds above ₹48 on a weekly closing basis. A close below that would be the first sign of weakness and may trigger a trend reversal. Until then, dips toward the support zone could present accumulation opportunities for bullish traders.

Overall, the setup is constructive, and momentum could build quickly if ₹60 is taken out with volume.

