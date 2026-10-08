Where could Suzlon Energy share price be in the next 5 years?

Benchmark indices Sensex and the Nifty have generated negative returns over the last year, while some stocks have performed even worse. Suzlon Energy is one of them.
Benchmark indices Sensex and the Nifty have generated negative returns over the last year, while some stocks have performed even worse. Suzlon Energy is one of them.
The company's shares fell 29% in the last year. Let us look at factors that could influence the stock over the next five years.
The company's shares fell 29% in the last year. Let us look at factors that could influence the stock over the next five years.
This is not a stock recommendation in any form.
About Suzlon Energy
Suzlon operates across the wind-energy value chain—wind-turbine manufacturing, project execution, operations and maintenance (O&M), and renewable-energy development.
It has an installed wind base of 22 GW across 17 countries and has a 28% market share in India.
Factors that may determine the stock movement
#1 Order Book and Execution
Source: Investor Presentation, Suzlon Energy
Suzlon Energy has a solid 6+ GW Order book from Marquee customers. The key question is how quickly the company can turn its orders into actual revenue.
Faster execution can improve capacity utilisation and profits, while delays can tie up working capital and postpone earnings.
#2 Company's roadmap until FY31
Suzlon Energy's stock over the next five years will largely depend on its ability to execute its ambitious plans, which it has unveiled through 2031.
Suzlon is evolving from a pure-play wind OEM to a wind-first full-stack renewable energy solutions company. Suzlon 2.0 is anchored by a new business architecture comprising wind-First Full stack RE Tech Solutions, RE DevCo, RE Projects, and RE Asset Management.
By FY31, the company aims to expand annual renewable energy sales fourfold to 10 GW, grow its orderbook to 15 GW, and scale its asset under ,anagement (AUM) fourfold to 70 GW, building a strong annuity-led business.
This growth, according to the company, will be supported by a 40% market share in India’s wind market, 3 GW export order intake, and a shift towards a higher-value mix by targeting a 60% volume contribution from RE DevCo.
Wind-first full-stack RE solutions, Suzlon is India's first full-stack renewable energy company encompassing all technologies - wind + solar + BESS + energy management service under a single, bankable delivery model.
The ambition is to scale annual renewable sales to 10 GW by FY31 by becoming a trusted partner for clients for all their renewable energy needs.
In wind, the company says it will continue to innovate market-defining turbines, while in solar, Suzlon is going for an asset-light model where it will leverage ecosystem partnerships. The model addresses fragmented renewable procurement and execution through a single accountable partner.
#3 Q1FY27 Numbers: Revenues Up, Net Profit Drops
Source: Investor Presentation
Suzlon's revenues surged 23% in Q1FY27. However, margins contracted compared to Q1FY26, and net profit fell.
The company recorded its highest-ever Q1 deliveries of 506 MW (up 14% YoY) and commissioned 269 MW during the quarter (up 2.3x YoY).
The point is that if margins contract in the years to come, investors may be a little unhappy. While the growth outlook is good, margins must support it.
#4 Strong Industry Tailwinds
Suzlon is benefiting from strong industry tailwinds as India accelerates renewable-energy capacity addition and seeks to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.
Wind power is gaining importance in the country’s clean-energy mix, due to government targets, improving transmission infrastructure, and rising demand for round-the-clock renewable power.
Hybrid wind-solar projects are also creating additional opportunities for wind developers. Repowering ageing wind farms and technological improvements in turbine efficiency could further support long-term industry growth.
Suzlon’s PE has contracted significantly as the stock has fallen from 52-week highs of ₹61.5 to the current levels of ₹38.6. One of the reasons for the fall is not the performance of Suzlon, but the markets themselves have crashed in the past few months.
The stock trades at a more reasonable PE of 16.9, though the price-to-book is not low at 5.6.
Where Could Suzlon Stock be in 5 Years?
Suzlon Energy’s prospects over the next 5 years will depend on how effectively it converts its sizeable order book and ambitious FY31 roadmap into sustained revenue, cash flows and profitability.
The industry backdrop is supportive, with rising renewable-energy demand providing a long runway for wind power.
However, execution remains critical, particularly as the company expands into a broader full-stack renewable-energy model. Recent margin pressure also highlights the need to ensure that growth translates into healthy earnings.
At 16.9 times earnings, valuation has moderated after the sharp correction, although the price-to-book multiple remains elevated.
Investors should therefore focus on execution, margins, cash flows, and balance-sheet strength rather than the share-price decline alone.
Investors should evaluate the company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com