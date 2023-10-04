Suzlon share price touches 52-week high after promoters release pledge on 97 crore shares
Suzlon Energy share price was trading in green for the second consecutive session today and rose over 3.3% and in the morning trade on Wednesday it tested 5% upper circuit levels.
Suzlon share price jumped nearly 5% to touch a 52-week high on Wednesday's trade after the news of Suzlon Energy's promoter released a pledge on 97.10 crore shares (7.13% equity) on September 28, according to CNBC-TV18. Suzlon share price today opened at ₹27.30 apiece on BSE. Suzlon Energy share price touched intraday high of ₹28.39 and low of ₹27.11.
