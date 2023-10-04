Suzlon share price jumped nearly 5% to touch a 52-week high on Wednesday's trade after the news of Suzlon Energy's promoter released a pledge on 97.10 crore shares (7.13% equity) on September 28, according to CNBC-TV18. Suzlon share price today opened at ₹27.30 apiece on BSE. Suzlon Energy share price touched intraday high of ₹28.39 and low of ₹27.11.

Suzlon Energy share price was trading in green for the second consecutive session today and rose over 3.3% and in the morning trade on Wednesday it tested 5% upper circuit levels.

According to a filing with the exchange, the promoters of Suzlon released their pledge on 97.1 crore shares held by SBICAP Trustee Company Ltd, said CNBC-TV18's news report.

A total of 7.1% of the equity was released in the form of shares. According to the the filing, the shares that had been pledged were released on September 28, said CNBC-TV18 in its news report.

On the technical front, as per trendlyne data, Suzlon Energy stock price rose 253% and outperformed its sector by 188.91% in the past year.

According to Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One, Suzlon's stock prices have exhibited an impressive rally in the current financial year. Nevertheless, over the past month or more, there has been a period of consolidation.

“Prices have recently broken through the recent congestion zone on the upside and resumed their primary upward trend. It is plausible that the stock prices could continue their upward movement, with a potential resistance level around 31, while the immediate support zone is in the range of 26-26.5," said Bhosale.

For the quarter ended June, Suzlon Energy reported a sharp decline of 96% in consolidated net profit to ₹101 crore, compared to ₹2,433.33 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The renewable company's revenue from operations in the first quarter of current fiscal came in at ₹1,347.52 crore, registering a decline of two per cent, compared to ₹1,377.58 crore in the year-ago period.

