Suzlon share price touches 52-week high despite stock market crash today. Is this a stock to buy today?

  • Despite stock market crash, Suzlon share price today touched a new 52-week high of 71.64 apiece on the NSE

Asit Manohar
Published5 Aug 2024, 12:29 PM IST
Stock to buy today: Experts believe that Suzlon Energy shares are on the cusp of giving a fresh breakout at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>72 apiece.
Stock to buy today: Experts believe that Suzlon Energy shares are on the cusp of giving a fresh breakout at ₹72 apiece.(Photo: Pixabay)

Suzlon share price: Despite the stock market crash on weak global cues, Suzlon Energy shares witnessed buying interest in the early morning session on Monday. Today, the Suzlon share price opened downside at 69.90 apiece on the NSE but soon gathered momentum and touched an intraday high of 71.64 apiece. While climbing to this intraday high, the Suzlon share price rose to a new 52-week peak. However, the energy stock failed to sustain itself at higher levels and was retracted after the profit-booking trigger.

According to stock market experts, Suzlon Energy Ltd. has delivered strong Q1FY25 results, posting robust growth in the top and bottom lines. The company has reported the highest EBITDA in the last seven years. That's why Suzlon shares are finding support at lower levels, as investors consider this stock an ideal 'buy-on-dips' stock. They advised Suzlon shareholders to hold the stock long, as it may touch 80 on breaching the 72 mark.

Triggers for Suzlon shares

Highlighting the reasons for lending support to Suzlon shares, Parth Shah, Research Analyst at StoxBox, said, "The continuous rally in the shares of Suzlon can be attributed to the company's strong quarterly performance. The company posted robust growth in the top and bottom lines and the highest quarterly EBITDA in seven years. On the operational front, the company's deliveries were strong during the quarter, with expectations of an impressive performance ahead of a record order book of 3.8 GW."

"The company's focus on execution, stringent cost control measures, improving balance sheet, and sectoral tailwinds bode well for the future growth trajectory. With most of the near-term positives seemingly priced in at the current levels, the risk-reward does not look favourable for the short term. However, the medium to long-term story looks intact, with project execution being the key catalyst for future growth," the StoxBox expert said.

Suzlon share price target

On the outlook for Suzlon Energy shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, "Suzlon share is on the cusp of giving a fresh breakout on a technical chart. Suzlon share price today failed to give a fresh breakout at 72 apiece, but the stock is finding support at lower levels, which is praiseworthy. So, Suzlon shareholders are advised to hold the scrip, maintaining a stop loss at 65 as the stock may touch 80 on giving a breakout at the 72 per share mark on a closing basis. Long-term investors can accumulate more, keeping stop loss at 60, and the ideal buying range would be 65 to 67."

On the suggestion to fresh investors, Sumeet Bagadia said, "Fresh investors can buy Suzlon shares at current levels and maintain buy-on-dips till the stock is above 60. The stock may touch 80 apiece in the short term after giving a fresh breakout at 72 apiece on a closing basis."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:5 Aug 2024, 12:29 PM IST
Suzlon share price touches 52-week high despite stock market crash today. Is this a stock to buy today?

