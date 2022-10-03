Suzlon share rights issue update: Promoters confirm participation2 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2022, 10:56 AM IST
- Suzlon Energy rights issue: Promoters have confirmed participation despite sudden demise of founder and CMD Tulsi Tanti on Saturday
As Suzlon Energy shares trade ex-rights today, promoters of the company have confirmed participation as per the letter of offer (LOF) dated September 28, 2022. The energy company informed Indian bourses about the development in regard to Suzlon Energy rights issue and said that promoters of the company have expressed their intention to subscribe to the full extent of their rights entitlement. Suzlon Energy said that the rights issue will open on 11th October despite the demise of its founder and CMD Tulsi Tanti.