Suzlon share: Shareholders approve all resolutions at 31st AGM | What does it mean for renewable energy stock?

Suzlon Energy shareholders approved all resolutions at the company's 31st AGM held last Friday. At this AGM, shareholders adopted the Financial Statements, etc., for the financial year 2025-26, re-appointed Vinod R Tanti as Director, and approved the remuneration of the Cost Auditors for FY26.
According to stock market experts, the adoption of the resolutions at the 31st AGM signals the continuation of smooth corporate governance, with no change in the company's fundamentals. They said that the Suzlon share price has remained an ideal sell-on-rise stock of the Indian stock market in 2026, but predicted a turnaround visible on the technical chart pattern. Experts said the Suzlon share price today has strong support between ₹38 and ₹40, which may remain sacrosanct. Suzlon shares are facing resistance at ₹46 and may reach ₹54 once they decisively break above ₹46.
Decoding the Suzlon Energy's 31st AGM resolutions, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, "Adoption of the financial statement for FY26, and re-appointment of Vinod R Tanti as Director, signals continuation of the smooth corporate governance and strong fundamentals. Amid soaring crude oil prices, the market is expecting a spike in the order book of renewable energy companies, which we saw recently on September 8, 2026, when the company announced that it has secured a maiden 200 megawatt (MW) wind energy order from Ayana Renewable Power Ltd.”
Expecting a turnaround in Suzlon shares, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research & Business Development at KC Securities, said, “Suzlon share price has a strong base placed at ₹40 to ₹38. On the upper side, the stock is facing resistance at ₹46. Suzlon share price may soon touch ₹54, once it breaks above ₹46 decisively.”
Mahesh M Ojha of KC Securities advised Suzlon shareholders to hold the stock, maintaining a stop-loss below ₹41.80 for a near-term target of ₹54.
On the suggestion to the fresh investors regarding Suzlon shares, Mahesh M Ojha said, “Fresh investors can buy Suzlon shares at the current market price, maintaining a strict stop loss below ₹41.80 for the near-term target of ₹54.”
In the last six months, Suzlon's share price has risen by around 8.50%, but in the YTD, it has delivered zero returns, logging an over 15% dip. In one year, Suzlon's share price has fallen by over 23%, but over the last five years, it has delivered a multibagger return, rallying over 650%.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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