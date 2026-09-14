Suzlon share: Shareholders approve all resolutions at 31st AGM | What does it mean for renewable energy stock?

Suzlon Energy shareholders approved all resolutions at the company's 31st AGM held last Friday. At this AGM, shareholders adopted the Financial Statements, etc., for the financial year 2025-26, re-appointed Vinod R Tanti as Director, and approved the remuneration of the Cost Auditors for FY26.
According to stock market experts, the adoption of the resolutions at the 31st AGM signals the continuation of smooth corporate governance, with no change in the company's fundamentals. They said that the Suzlon share price has remained an ideal sell-on-rise stock of the Indian stock market in 2026, but predicted a turnaround visible on the technical chart pattern. Experts said the Suzlon share price today has strong support between ₹38 and ₹40, which may remain sacrosanct. Suzlon shares are facing resistance at ₹46 and may reach ₹54 once they decisively break above ₹46.
Decoding the Suzlon Energy's 31st AGM resolutions, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, "Adoption of the financial statement for FY26, and re-appointment of Vinod R Tanti as Director, signals continuation of the smooth corporate governance and strong fundamentals. Amid soaring crude oil prices, the market is expecting a spike in the order book of renewable energy companies, which we saw recently on September 8, 2026, when the company announced that it has secured a maiden 200 megawatt (MW) wind energy order from Ayana Renewable Power Ltd.”
Expecting a turnaround in Suzlon shares, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research & Business Development at KC Securities, said, “Suzlon share price has a strong base placed at ₹40 to ₹38. On the upper side, the stock is facing resistance at ₹46. Suzlon share price may soon touch ₹54, once it breaks above ₹46 decisively.”
Mahesh M Ojha of KC Securities advised Suzlon shareholders to hold the stock, maintaining a stop-loss below ₹41.80 for a near-term target of ₹54.
On the suggestion to the fresh investors regarding Suzlon shares, Mahesh M Ojha said, “Fresh investors can buy Suzlon shares at the current market price, maintaining a strict stop loss below ₹41.80 for the near-term target of ₹54.”
In the last six months, Suzlon's share price has risen by around 8.50%, but in the YTD, it has delivered zero returns, logging an over 15% dip. In one year, Suzlon's share price has fallen by over 23%, but over the last five years, it has delivered a multibagger return, rallying over 650%.
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