Suzlon shares continue bulltrend despite 350% rally in FY24. Buy, sell or hold?
Suzlon shares have risen from around ₹7 to ₹32.80 apiece levels in current fiscal
Stock market today: Shares of Suzlon Energy Limited has been in uptrend after ushering in new financial year 2023-24. Suzlon shares bottomed out at ₹7.05 apiece levels on NSE at the end of March 2023 and since then its has been rising continuously. Suzlon share price today opened with an upside gap and hit intraday high of ₹32.80 apiece lveles, logging over 350 per cent rise in current financial year. However, stock market experts believe that the energy stock still has some steam left.
