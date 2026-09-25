Suzlon shares crash 30% in 3 months! Will it bounce back, or more pain ahead? Explained with support, resistance

Suzlon shares fell more than 1% on Friday, 25 September, amid news reports highlighting the company’s focus on India’s largely untapped wind repowering opportunity.

Suzlon shares have remained under pressure across multiple timeframes, declining 7.16% over the past week, 8.97% in two weeks and 13.92% over one month. The stock has fallen 29.60% in the last three months, while its year-to-date decline stands at 23.41%, highlighting the sustained weakness in the counter.

Speaking about the recent news development, Suzlon Group Vice Chairman and co-founder Girish Tanti said the repowering opportunity could be worth around 30 GW in India and 50 GW in Europe, describing it as one that has received relatively little attention, according to media reports.

Tanti also said India remains broadly on course to achieve its target of 100 GW of wind energy capacity by 2030, provided the country speeds up the expansion of its power transmission network and maintains a consistent pipeline of renewable energy auctions.

Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of WindEnergy 2026 in Hamburg on Wednesday, Tanti identified grid readiness as one of the key constraints for renewable energy development in India. His comments come as the country works towards its broader target of 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, including 100 GW from wind power.

According to PTI, Tanti said transmission infrastructure currently takes around five years to develop, a timeline comparable to that of the construction of conventional thermal and hydroelectric power projects.

However, renewable energy projects typically have much shorter development timelines. Tanti said wind and solar projects can be developed in less than two years, making it necessary to reduce grid development timelines to around 12–18 months to keep pace with renewable capacity additions.

He said faster expansion of the transmission network, along with a steady flow of project auctions, would be critical for India to remain on track with its wind energy ambitions.

Chinese competition not a major concern According to a CNBC-TV18 report, Suzlon Group Vice Chairman Girish Tanti said he is not overly concerned about increasing competition from Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in India.

Tanti said the Indian market remains open to competition and that healthy rivalry can keep companies competitive while helping bring down costs for customers, the report said.

According to CNBC-TV18, Tanti expects Suzlon's order book to eventually comprise roughly 50% DevCo projects, with the balance coming from engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts and an increasing share of firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) projects.

Block Trades Suzlon Energy declined as much as 3.6% on Thursday, 24 September, following multiple large trades in the stock.

According to available data, around 3.2 crore Suzlon shares, equivalent to 0.23% of the company’s outstanding equity, changed hands in the transactions.

As of the end of the June 2026 quarter, promoters held an 11.71% stake in Suzlon Energy, while public shareholders owned the remaining 88.29%, according to the company’s shareholding pattern.

Among public shareholders, Indian mutual funds held a 6.47% stake in the company. Motilal Oswal Manufacturing Fund was among the prominent shareholders, holding 2.88%.

Suzlon Energy share price today Suzlon Energy's share price today opened at ₹40.83 apiece on the BSE; the stock touched an intraday high of ₹41.09and an intraday low of ₹40.13 apiece.

Hitesh Rathi, Technical Analyst – Equity & Derivatives at Angel One, said Suzlon Energy has retraced its recent bounce from the lows recorded earlier this year, indicating an ongoing consolidation phase.

Rathi said the stock faces strong resistance around ₹61, while ₹39 remains a crucial support zone. Given the stock’s current price near this support, he said sustained downside pressure is likely only if Suzlon decisively breaks below ₹39. However, the stock continues to trade below its major EMAs, pointing to a strong prevailing downtrend.

Virat Jagad, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, said the stock has major support in the ₹37–38 zone on the weekly chart. While Suzlon remains under pressure, he said that a strong reversal candle near this support, accompanied by improving volume and a recovery in the RSI, could indicate a bounce from these levels.