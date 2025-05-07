Suzlon shares to be in focus on bagging 50 MW windfarm project from Navratna PSU BPCL. Details here

Suzlon Energy share price will be in focus on Thursday, May 8, after Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) awarded a 50 MW wind farm project to the multibagger renewable company.

BPCL in a post on social media platform X said, “Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has taken a decisive leap in its green energy transition by awarding contracts for two 50 MW windfarm projects—one each in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.”

For this purpose, the PSU oil company issued LOAs to M/s Suzlon Energy Limited for the Madhya Pradesh project and M/s Integrum Energy Infrastructure Limited for the Maharashtra project.

BPCL said these projects will cater to the captive power needs of BPCL’s Bina and Mumbai Refineries, significantly reducing reliance on fossil fuels and supporting the shift to clean, renewable power.

“This milestone is part of BPCL’s larger renewable energy roadmap, which aims for a 10 GW clean energy portfolio by 2040, aligning with its commitment to become a Net Zero Energy Company in Scope 1 & Scope 2 emissions by 2040,” it added.

