Suzlon, Sobha, Dixon Technologies see biggest drop in promoter pledged holdings in September quarter
Promoters of Suzlon Energy, Sobha and Dixon Technologies revoked their entire pledged holdings during the September 2023 quarter, while Max Financial Services, Jindal Steel & Power and Emami, among others saw a reduction in pledged promoter holdings during the quarter.
The value of promoter pledged holding of BSE-500 stocks declined to 1.22% in the quarter ended September 2023 from 1.36% in the June 2023 quarter. An analysis shows that the value of pledged promoter holdings stood at ₹1.8 lakh crore, which is about 0.61% of the total BSE-500 Index’s market capitalization.
