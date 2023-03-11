SVB Chief Greg Becker sold $3.6 million in stock days before bank’s failure1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 05:43 AM IST
Silicon Valley Bank Chief Executive Officer Greg Becker sold $3.6 million of company stock under a trading plan less than two weeks before the firm disclosed extensive losses that led to its failure.
