SVB deal lifts US and European stocks, First Citizens shares soar over 53%2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 02:21 AM IST
The S&P 500 rises 0.16% at 3,977.53. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gains 0.6% at 32,432.08. The pan-European STOXX 600 index surges 1.05%
The stock markets in the US and Europe were lifted on Monday as the investors’ sentiments were boosted by the news of First Citizens BancShares Inc taking over assets of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×