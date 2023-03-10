SVB Financial CEO asks Silicon Valley bank clients to ‘stay calm’ as shares sink4 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 08:14 AM IST
Amid concerns about the financial health of Silicon Valley bank, SVB Financial CEO, Greg Becker, asked investors to maintain their calm
SVB Financial Group Chief Executive Officer Greg Becker held a conference call on Thursday advising clients of SVB-owned Silicon Valley Bank to “stay calm" amid concern about the bank’s financial position, according to a person familiar with the matter.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×