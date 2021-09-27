Shri Venkatesh Refineries Limited (SVRL), a player primarily engaged in the business of refining and preservation of edible oils mainly Soyabean oil and cotton seed oil, has announced that its IPO is opening on September 29, 2021 and will close on October 01, 2021, at a price band ₹40 per equity share of the face value of ₹10 each.

"It's really a big moment for us as we announce the launch of our much-awaited SME IPO. We are extremely thankful to our clients, customers and stakeholders for their overwhelming support throughout the journey," said SVRL chairman and MD Dinesh Ganapati Kabre.

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Limited's IPO is an SME IPO of 29,28,000 equity shares of the face value of ₹10 aggregating up to ₹11.71 crore. The minimum order quantity is 3,000 shares.

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Limited will list its equity shares on the BSE SME platform.

According to the company, the net proceeds from the Shri Venkatesh Refineries Limited SME IPO will be utilised towards working capital requirement, general corporate purpose and issue expenses.

Dinesh Ganapati Kabre, Anil Ganapati Kabre, Shantanu Ramesh Kabre and Prasad Dinesh Kabre are the Promoters of the company. Total revenue for the year ended on March 31, 2021, was ₹337 crore and Profit after Tax (PAT) was ₹3.5 crore respectively.

SVRL is primarily engaged in the business of refining and preservation of edible oils mainly soyabean oil and cotton seed oil. The business process involves the purchase of the raw oil, then refining, packaging and selling of the edible oil. At present SVRL has a refining capacity of almost 36,000 tons. Apart from the refining of edible oil, Shri Venkatesh Refineries Limited is also engaged in the business of trading of edible oil mainly soyabean oil, cotton seed oil and palm oil.

Key Points

- Shri Venkatesh Refineries Limited IPO is an SME IPO of 29,28,000 equity shares

- Issue Price: ₹40 per equity share of the face value of ₹10 each

- Issue opens on: September 29, 2021

- Issue closes on: October 01, 2021

- The minimum order quantity is 3,000 shares

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.