SVRL IPO to open on BSE SME platform on Sept 29. Check details

SVRL is primarily engaged in the business of refining and preservation of edible oils mainly soyabean oil and cotton seed oil. The business process involves the purchase of the raw oil, then refining, packaging and selling of the edible oil. At present SVRL has a refining capacity of almost 36,000 tons. Apart from the refining of edible oil, Shri Venkatesh Refineries Limited is also engaged in the business of trading of edible oil mainly soyabean oil, cotton seed oil and palm oil.

