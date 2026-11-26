Patanjali Foods dividend 2026: Edible oil company Patanjali Foods announced that the board of directors has approved a second interim dividend of ₹1.25 per equity share, or 62.5% of the face value of ₹2 per share, for the financial year 2026-27, at its meeting held on on Thursday, 26 November.

This means that the Thursday, 10 December will mark as the last day to buy Patanjali Foods shares in order to be eligible for its upcoming second interim dividend FY27.

Patanjali Foods shares closed marginally lower at ₹405.40 apiece in Thursday's trading session.

Patanjali Foods second interim dividend record date In an exchange filing, the company further informed that it has fixed Friday, 11 December as the record date to determine eligibility of shareholder to receive the second interim dividend for FY 2026-27.

“Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, it is hereby informed that the Board has fixed December 11, 2026 as “Record Date” to determine eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive the 2nd Interim Dividend for FY 2026-27,” the company said in the filing.

Patanjali Foods dividend history and yield Patanjali Foods has maintained a consistent dividend-paying track record, having rewarded shareholders with regular payouts since 2022. The company declared a dividend of ₹5 per share in 2022 and ₹6 per share in 2023.

In 2024, it announced two interim dividends of ₹6 and ₹8 per share, respectively. This was followed by a final dividend of ₹2 per share in September 2025 and interim dividends of ₹1.75 per share in November 2025 and April 2026.

In August 2026, the company declared two more interim dividends of ₹1.50 and ₹0.80 per share. Including these payouts, Patanjali Foods distributed dividends totalling ₹5.80 per share over the past 12 months. At a share price of ₹364.85, its trailing dividend yield stood at approximately 1.59%.

Patanjali Foods share price returns Patanjali Foods shares have gained 0.85% over the past week, while the stock has delivered a stronger performance in the recent month, rising 16.68%. However, the recent recovery has not been enough to offset the losses recorded over a longer period.

The stock has declined 26.63% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and fallen 28.83% over the past one year. It has also delivered negative returns of 8.58% over the last three years. On a positive note, Patanjali Foods shares have gained 30.64% over the past five years, indicating a positive long-term return despite the recent weakness.