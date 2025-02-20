Swan Energy’s rollercoaster ride: A turning point or a temporary rebound?

Swan Energy Ltd grabbed attention on Wednesday as the stock surged 8.5% intraday, offering hope for investors after its dramatic 32% decline over the past month. The rally, however, didn’t hold up at that level and the stock ended the day’s trading at ₹433.0, up 5%. Around 2.30 pm on Thursday, the Swan Energy stock was up by about 2.58% at ₹445.75 per share.