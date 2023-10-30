Swan Energy share price jumps over 6%, hits 52-week high on Reliance Naval acquisition
Swan Energy share price jumps 6% to touch 52-week high after acquisition of Reliance Naval and Engineering. Swan Energy pays ₹231.42 crore to Reliance Naval & Engineering.
Swan Energy share price jumped over 6% to touch 52-week high on Monday's session, the fourth session in a row that Swan Energy has witnessed gains following the acquisition of Reliance Naval and Engineering after the completion of the outstanding upfront payment of ₹231.42 crore. Swan Energy share price today opened at ₹380 apiece on BSE. In the last four trading sessions, Swan Energy shares have gained over 26%.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started