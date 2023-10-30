Swan Energy share price jumps 6% to touch 52-week high after acquisition of Reliance Naval and Engineering. Swan Energy pays ₹231.42 crore to Reliance Naval & Engineering.

Swan Energy share price jumped over 6% to touch 52-week high on Monday's session, the fourth session in a row that Swan Energy has witnessed gains following the acquisition of Reliance Naval and Engineering after the completion of the outstanding upfront payment of ₹231.42 crore. Swan Energy share price today opened at ₹380 apiece on BSE. In the last four trading sessions, Swan Energy shares have gained over 26%.

According to Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One, Swan Energy share prices have seen a vertical move in last few sessions, almost have moved from 300 to 390 in last four sessions, the prices have entered uncharted territory and are in strong positive momentum.

"Use dips to buy with 370 as support and 400 as resistance," added Bhosale.

The company via its special purpose vehicle (SPV), Hazel Infra, paid ₹231.42 crore to Reliance Naval & Engineering. After the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)-appointed monitoring committee is dissolved, Swan Energy will first appoint a board of directors. Following the completion of the takeover procedure, Swan Energy will begin operations.

Swan Energy Limited has strengthened its strategy to become the largest private participant in the production of commercial and naval defence vessels as well as ship maintenance with this acquisition. The company is concentrating on boosting business for commercial vessel building as well as for the oil and gas industry, in addition to pursuing significant contracts from the naval defence sector.

Swan was ordered by the Ahmedabad NCLT to pay an upfront sum of ₹250 crore before requesting another extension to finish the corporate bankruptcy resolution process in its ruling dated October 8.

Swan Energy requested an extension until November 15th to complete the final advance payment of ₹231.42 crore, and in essence, the secured financial creditors granted this request.

A second 45-day extension was granted by the tribunal to Swan Energy on August 1st, and it expired on September 14th. The resolution petitioner requested this third extension.

On November 22, the NCLT will hear additional testimony on the subject. Swan applied for an extension of time to finish the resolution process after it had been unable to secure cash for the upfront payment on several occasions. Subsequent to the tribunal's directive, the company paid around Rs 50 crore in part.

