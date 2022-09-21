Swaraj Engines shares hit 52-week high as Mahindra & Mahindra to buy additional stake1 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 11:10 AM IST
- Shares of Swaraj Engines Ltd surged over 13% to hit a 52-week high of ₹1,960 apiece
Shares of Swaraj Engines Ltd (SEL) surged over 13% to hit a 52-week high of ₹1,960 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's trading session after Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) on Tuesday said it will acquire an additional 17.41% stake in Swaraj Engines Ltd from Kirloskar Industries Ltd (KIL) for ₹296 crore.