The acquisition will result in increasing the company's stake in Swaraj Engines Ltd (SEL) to 52.13% from 34.72%, M&M said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. The company proposes to acquire 21,14,349 equity shares constituting 17.41 per cent of the paid up equity share capital of SEL from KIL at a price of ₹1,400 per share. Consequently, SEL, which is currently an associate of the company, would become a subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M).