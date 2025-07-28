Swastika Castal share price makes a lukewarm debut, stock opens with a mere 3.08% premium at ₹67 apiece on BSE SME

Swastika Castal share price made a positive debut on BSE SME today. Swastika Castal share price today opened at ₹67, which is 3.08% higher than the issue price of ₹65.

Advertisement

The initial public offering (IPO) of Swastika Castal had a subscription period that ran from Monday, July 21 until Wednesday, July 23. With a face value of ₹10, shares in the Swastika Castal IPO are priced at ₹65. At least 2000 of those shares are up for bid, and there are multiples of those shares available. Swastika Castal IPO subscription status was 5.08 times on the last day of bidding, according to chittorgarh.com

Founded in 1996, Swastika Castal Limited operates in the aluminum casting industry.

The firm primarily functions within the manufacturing sector, concentrating on the production of premium aluminum castings through techniques such as sand, gravity, and centrifugal casting.

The company is proficient in sand-casting for intricate designs weighing up to 250 kg and gravity casting for accurate, high-quality parts weighing up to 80 kg, ensuring an outstanding surface finish and precision.

Advertisement

Swastika Castal Limited features an in-house heat treatment facility, which guarantees enhanced quality, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness while allowing for precise management of mechanical properties and dimensional stability.

Swastika Castal IPO details The Swastika Castal IPO, valued ₹14.07 crore, includes a fresh issuance of 21,64,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no "offer for sale" component.

The Swastika Castal IPO plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for various purposes, including capital expenditures related to the purchase of plant and machinery, as well as the construction of sheds and buildings, along with working capital needs.

Horizon Management Private Limited serves as the book-running lead manager for the Swastika Castal IPO, whereas Accurate Securities & Registry Private Limited functions as the issue's registrar.

Advertisement

Swastika Castal IPO GMP today Swastika Castal IPO GMP is +10. This indicates Swastika Castal share price were trading at a premium of ₹10 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Swastika Castal share price was indicated at ₹75 apiece, which is 15.38% higher than the IPO price of ₹65.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.'

Also Read | Swastika Castal IPO subscribed over 3x so far on the third bidding day

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.