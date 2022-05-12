Swastika Commodity merges with Swastika Investmart

Commenting on the merger, Sunil Nyati, Managing Director, Swastika Investmart Ltd. said that “As of 31 March 2021, the gross revenue of Swastika Investmart Ltd. was Rs. 6158.54 Lakhs. This merger will contribute to the revenue of Swastika Investmart Limited (Standalone) by 15% tentatively. Both Companies’ business activities are similar in nature and complement each other, and to achieve inter-alia economies of scale and efficiency and to reduce multiplicity of costs, the merger of the Company is being undertaken."