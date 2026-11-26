Sugar stocks today: Sugar stocks rallied sharply on Thursday, November 26, with Dhampur Sugar Mills, Shree Renuka Sugars and Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar among the biggest gainers, as investors assessed the prospect of tighter domestic supplies following a weaker sugar production forecast for 2026-27.

Dhampur Sugar Mills was the top gainer with its shares surging 14% to ₹181.55, while Shree Renuka Sugars soared 12% to ₹18.88. Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar gained 9% to ₹17.42, while Avadh Sugar advanced 8% to ₹886.40. Balrampur Chini Mills climbed 6.7% to ₹653, while EID Parry gained over 3%. Uttam Sugar Mills shares also featured among the gainers.

The buying interest comes after the Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) projected a 15% decline in India's gross sugar production for the 2026-27 marketing year. The forecast has brought sugar manufacturers into focus, as lower output could tighten domestic availability, support sugar prices and potentially improve realisations for producers.

Why are sugar stocks rallying? ISMA cuts India's production forecast In its preliminary estimate released on Wednesday, November 25, ISMA pegged India's gross sugar production at 265.21 lakh tonnes for the 2026-27 marketing year (October-September), down from 312.13 lakh tonnes in 2025-26.

The association attributed the weaker outlook to lower sugarcane output and unfavourable monsoon conditions across several major producing regions.

However, the headline 15% decline in gross production needs some context. During 2025-26, sugar mills diverted 32.42 lakh tonnes of sugar towards ethanol production, leaving net sugar output at 279.71 lakh tonnes.

For 2026-27, no sugar diversion towards ethanol production is assumed. Consequently, gross and net production estimates are the same at 265.21 lakh tonnes.

"As no sugar is being diverted for ethanol production during 2026-27, gross and net sugar production estimates for the current season are the same," ISMA said.

Therefore, compared with the previous season's net production of 279.71 lakh tonnes, the actual decline in available sugar output works out to around 5%, rather than 15%.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh production outlook raises concerns The production slowdown is particularly significant in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, India's major sugar-producing states.

Uttar Pradesh's gross sugar production is estimated at 88.96 lakh tonnes in 2026-27, compared with 95.42 lakh tonnes in the preceding year. Maharashtra is expected to produce 86.85 lakh tonnes, significantly lower than the 112.45 lakh tonnes recorded in 2025-26.

ISMA's executive committee undertook a comprehensive assessment of the sugarcane crop on Wednesday, covering major producing states. The association estimated total sugarcane acreage at 55.53 lakh hectares for the current season, compared with 57.35 lakh hectares in the previous season, marking a reduction of around 3.2%.

Weather conditions have also remained uneven. ISMA highlighted drought-like situations and moisture stress in some regions because of deficient rainfall, while other areas have faced excessive rainfall, waterlogging and flooding. Crop development has also been influenced by El Niño-related climate variability.

What does lower sugar production mean for sugar companies? India's annual sugar demand is estimated at 280-285 lakh tonnes, significantly higher than ISMA's projected gross production of 265.21 lakh tonnes for 2026-27.

Analysts believe that the gap between estimated domestic demand and production has raised concerns about supply tightness, potentially supporting sugar prices and improving realisations for manufacturers. For sugar companies, higher selling prices could translate into better revenue and operating profitability, provided the gains are not offset by higher sugarcane procurement and other input costs.

Integrated sugar manufacturers with exposure to ethanol and power generation could also benefit from their diversified operations. However, the extent of any earnings improvement will depend on domestic sugar price movements, cane availability and the government's policy response, particularly if retail prices rise further.

Thus, while the lower production forecast has triggered buying interest in sugar stocks, the actual earnings impact will become clearer as the crushing season progresses.