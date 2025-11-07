Swiggy board approves ₹10,000 crore QIP fundraise — Here's what you need to know

Swiggy fundraise: Online food delivery and quick commerce firm, Swiggy's board of directors approved their plans to fundraise ₹10,000 crore through one or more qualified institutions placement (QIPs), according to an exchange filing on 7 November 2025.

Mint reported earlier on 30 October 2025, that the company announced its plans to raise funds from the institutional investors. However, this ₹10,000 crore fundraise will have to be approved by the shareholders and clear the necessary regulatory requirements.

The company will issue a total of equity shares of up to ₹10,000 crore for this QIP issue, according to the official announcement.

Swiggy's board “considered and approved the raising of funds by way of public or private offerings, including, through one or more tranches, by way of qualified institutions placement or any other permitted modes under applicable laws of equity shares or through any other permissible mode to the eligible investors as may be permitted, for an aggregate amount of up to ₹10,000 crore,” the company informed the stock exchange through its filing.

