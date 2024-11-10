Swiggy IPO GMP status ahead of listing; Check allotment status, other details

Swiggy IPO: Swiggy's initial public offering (IPO) is set to make its public debut on BSE and NSE this week. The company is expected to allot the shares on Monday. Check GMP, allotment status, and other details. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published10 Nov 2024, 06:06 PM IST
Swiggy IPO: Allotment of the public issue is expected to be done on Monday, November 11.
Swiggy IPO: Allotment of the public issue is expected to be done on Monday, November 11.

The much-awaited Swiggy Limited's initial public offering (IPO) is poised to make its Dalal Street debut on Wednesday, November 13. The food delivery and quick commerce company is expected to finalise its share allotment on Monday, November 11. 

Also Read | Swiggy IPO share allotment likely on Monday; GMP, how to check status online

The successful bidders from the public issue can expect their shares to be credited to their demat accounts on Tuesday, November 12, ahead of its debut on the BSE and NSE stock indices. In case of investors not receiving the share allotment, a refund will be credited to them on the same day.

Investors who placed bids for the Swiggy IPO can check the share allotment status online on Link Intime India Private Ltd's website. They can also check the share allotment status on the official websites of the BSE and the NSE. 

The IPO was oversubscribed 3.59 times led by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) who subscribed to the public offer over 6 times. The retail investors followed the indicators by oversubscribing 1.14 times on the final day. The Non-Institutional Investor (NII) segment was subscribed 41 per cent as of the final day data collected from the Bombay Stock Exchange. 

Swiggy IPO GMP Status

As of November 10, the grey market premium (GMP) for the public issue is at Re 1 per share. Considering the upper price band limit of the share at 390, the shares are expected to be listed on the domestic stock indices at 391 per share, a gain of 0.26 per cent, according to Investorgain.com. 

Also Read | Swiggy IPO Day 3 Highlights: Issue booked 3.59 times on final day led by QIBs

Grey Market Premium (GMP) shows investors' willingness to pay more for a public issue. The GMP for Swiggy's public issue fell down to Re 1 over time. The IPO's GMP was at 12 on the day of the anchor round, i.e. on Tuesday, November 5, when it raised 5,085 crore from its anchor investors prior to the public bidding.

About Swiggy IPO

Swiggy Limited uses technology to offer several services, including food delivery, quick commerce with its Instamart segment for groceries and other items, out-of-home restaurant reservations with its Dineout segment, event bookings with the SteppinOut service, and product pick-up or drop-off services with its Genie operations. 

Also Read | How much Zomato, Swiggy, other food apps charge for delivery in India?

The IPO closed for public subscription on Friday, November 8, and it had opened for bidding on Wednesday, November 6. The company had set the price band for the public offer at the range of 371 to 390 per share, with a lot size of 38 shares per lot. 

The food delivery and quick commerce platform aims to use the proceeds from the public issue to fund investment in the material subsidiary, Scootsy, investment in technology and cloud infrastructure, and brand marketing.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Nov 2024, 06:06 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSwiggy IPO GMP status ahead of listing; Check allotment status, other details

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

147.55
03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-3.35 (-2.22%)

Tata Motors share price

805.70
03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-14.1 (-1.72%)

Indian Hotels Company share price

733.05
03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
49.45 (7.23%)

Ashok Leyland share price

222.00
03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
6.2 (2.87%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Aarti Industries share price

474.75
03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-40.3 (-7.82%)

Signatureglobal India share price

1,274.45
03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-107.95 (-7.81%)

Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

1,200.50
03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-90.45 (-7.01%)

GMM Pfaudler share price

1,282.90
03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
-92 (-6.69%)
More from Top Losers

Indian Hotels Company share price

733.05
03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
49.45 (7.23%)

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

1,098.90
03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
71.45 (6.95%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

996.05
03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
61.85 (6.62%)

One 97 Communications share price

848.15
03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
52.35 (6.58%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,375.000.00
    Chennai
    79,381.000.00
    Delhi
    79,533.000.00
    Kolkata
    79,385.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.