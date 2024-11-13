Markets
Early investors cheer Swiggy’s listing pop, but analysts are mixed on the stock
Summary
- Several brokerages have initiated coverage on Swiggy stock, which popped 7.7% upon listing on Wednesday, with perspectives ranging from optimistic to cautious. The company’s early investors, however, remain bullish.
Food-delivery firm Swiggy’s shares hit the bourses at ₹420 on Wednesday, a 7.7% premium to the issue price of ₹390, making the listing a major liquidity event for its top investors.
