Early investors cheer Swiggy’s listing pop, but analysts are mixed on the stock

Analysts at Macquarie added to the caution, saying there were multiple headwinds to improving unit economics for Instamart. They said expanding beyond the top eight cities would suppress Swiggy’s average order value and stiffer competition would translate to more dark store rentals, lower commissions, higher discounts and potential regulatory action that could increase costs. "Despite a strong potential growth runway and an improving margin profile, we believe Swiggy still has a long and winding road to profitability," they said in a note.