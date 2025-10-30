Mint Market
Swiggy plans ₹10,000 crore fundraise via QIP — Here's what we know

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated30 Oct 2025, 05:23 PM IST
Swiggy announced its plans to raise <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 crore via QIP on Thursday, 30 October 2025.
Online food delivery and quick commerce giant, Swiggy, announced its plans to fundraise 10,000 crore through one or more qualified institutions placement (QIPs), according to an exchange filing on Thursday, 30 October 2025.

The company's board will “consider and approve the raising of funds by way of public or private offerings including through one or more qualified institutions placement or any other permitted modes under applicable laws, for equity shares/securities to the eligible investors, not exceeding 10,000 crores, in one or more tranches and/or by way of one or more issuances,” ITC informed the exchanges through its filing.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

FundraisingSwiggyStock MarketIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
