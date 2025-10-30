Swiggy plans ₹10,000 crore fundraise via QIP — Here's what we know

Online food delivery and quick commerce giant, Swiggy, announced its plans to fundraise ₹10,000 crore through one or more qualified institutions placement (QIPs), according to an exchange filing on Thursday, 30 October 2025.

The company's board will “consider and approve the raising of funds by way of public or private offerings including through one or more qualified institutions placement or any other permitted modes under applicable laws, for equity shares/securities to the eligible investors, not exceeding ₹10,000 crores, in one or more tranches and/or by way of one or more issuances,” ITC informed the exchanges through its filing.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

