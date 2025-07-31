Swiggy Q1 Results: Loss nearly doubles YoY to ₹1,197 crore even as revenue surges 54%

Swiggy Q1 Results: Quick commerce and food delivery giant Swiggy on Thursday posted a wider net loss for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26). Swiggy's consolidated net loss for the quarter ended June 2025 stood at 1,197 crore.

Updated31 Jul 2025, 04:19 PM IST
Swiggy-share-price-nse-bse-s0005971" data-vars-anchor-text="Swiggy" data-vars-link-type="Auto" data-vars-page-type="story">Swiggy Q1 Results: Quick commerce and food delivery giant Swiggy on Thursday posted a wider net loss for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26). Swiggy's consolidated net loss for the quarter ended June 2025 stood at 1,197 crore, significantly higher than 611 crore posted in the corresponding period last year.

The sharp spike in losses came despite a 54% year-on-year surge in revenue. The company's consolidated revenue during the quarter under review came in at 4,961 crore versus 3,222 crore in the same period a year ago.

On a sequential basis, the loss remained higher than 1,081 crore posted during the quarter ended March 2025. Meanwhile, revenue improved 12.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

The consolidated adjusted EBITDA loss jumped to 813 crore from 465 crore a year ago, and 732 crore in the preceding March quarter.

The company added that its platform Gross Order Value (B2C GOV) rose ~45% YoY to 14,797 crore, even as its B2C adjusted EBITDA margin saw a 204 bps decline YoY to -4.7%. The figure improved 12 bps QoQ. Overall, average monthly transacting users (MTU) on the Swiggy platform grew 35.2% YoY and 9% QoQ to 21.6 million.

