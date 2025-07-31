Swiggy Q1 Results: Loss nearly doubles YoY to ₹1,197 crore even as revenue surges 54%

Swiggy-share-price-nse-bse-s0005971" data-vars-anchor-text="Swiggy" data-vars-link-type="Auto" data-vars-page-type="story">Swiggy Q1 Results: Quick commerce and food delivery giant Swiggy on Thursday posted a wider net loss for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26). Swiggy's consolidated net loss for the quarter ended June 2025 stood at ₹1,197 crore, significantly higher than ₹611 crore posted in the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement

The sharp spike in losses came despite a 54% year-on-year surge in revenue. The company's consolidated revenue during the quarter under review came in at ₹4,961 crore versus ₹3,222 crore in the same period a year ago.

On a sequential basis, the loss remained higher than ₹1,081 crore posted during the quarter ended March 2025. Meanwhile, revenue improved 12.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

The consolidated adjusted EBITDA loss jumped to ₹813 crore from ₹465 crore a year ago, and ₹732 crore in the preceding March quarter.

The company added that its platform Gross Order Value (B2C GOV) rose ~45% YoY to ₹14,797 crore, even as its B2C adjusted EBITDA margin saw a 204 bps decline YoY to -4.7%. The figure improved 12 bps QoQ. Overall, average monthly transacting users (MTU) on the Swiggy platform grew 35.2% YoY and 9% QoQ to 21.6 million.

Advertisement