Swiggy Q2 Results 2025 LIVE: Net loss likely to widen, revenue growth seen at 50% YoY, led by Instamart biz

Swiggy Q2 Results 2025 LIVE: Quick commerce and food delivery giant Swiggy, will post its September quarter results today. The board of directors of Swiggy is scheduled to meet today, 30 October 2025, to consider and approve the financial results for the second quarter of FY26.
For the quarter under review, analysts anticipate a 51% increase in the company's revenue for Q2FY26, propelled by the expansion of the quick commerce platform Instamart. Nonetheless, experts predict that losses to stay elevated.
Swiggy Q2 Results Preview
Swiggy is anticipated to reduce its losses but will still remain in a deficit. Estimates from JM Financial predict EBITDA and PAT losses at ₹840 crore and ₹1,094.9 crore compared to ₹953.8 crore and ₹1,196.8 crore in Q1.
Food Delivery: GOV is expected to grow by approximately 6% quarter-on-quarter (+19% year-on-year), with take-rates at 22.4%, while the adjusted EBITDA margin is projected at 2.8%, up from 2.4% in Q1.
Instamart: GOV growth is estimated at around 23% quarter-on-quarter (+106% year-on-year), with the contribution margin improving to -2.8% and the adjusted EBITDA margin to -11.8%.
Ahead of the Q2 results, Swiggy share price slipped over 1% on the bourses.
“We expect contribution margin to improve to - 2.8% (as % of GOV) versus -4.6% in 1Q, due to AOV and take-rate expansion. Adj. EBITDA margin (as % of GOV) could improve c.407bps sequentially to -12.5% as fixed costs are unlikely to increase at the same rate as GOV. At a consolidated level, we expect reported EBITDA/PAT to be at loss of ₹8.4bn/ ₹10.9bn respectively versus loss of ₹9.5bn/ ~ ₹12bn in 1Q. We maintain REDUCE with an unchanged Sep’26 TP of ₹440,” said the brokerage.
Swiggy Q2 Results 2025 LIVE: Swiggy reported a wider net loss for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26). The consolidated net loss for Swiggy for the quarter ending June 2025 was ₹1,197 crore, a significant increase from ₹611 crore reported in the same quarter last year. This considerable rise in losses occurred despite a 54% year-on-year increase in revenue. For the quarter in question, the company's consolidated revenue reached ₹4,961 crore, compared to ₹3,222 crore during the corresponding period last year.
