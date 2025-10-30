Swiggy Q2 Results: Loss widens even as revenue jumps — 5 key takeaways for investors

Swiggy Q2 Results: Swiggy reported a widening of losses during the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Thursday, October 30.

The food delivery and quick commerce giant announced a consolidated loss of ₹1,092 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, as against a ₹626 loss posted in the same period a year ago.

The loss widened even as the company's net profit surged 54% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹5,561 crore during the quarter under review.

Swiggy Q2 Results — Key Highlights Here are 5 key highlights from Swiggy's Q2 report card: