Swiggy Q2 Results: Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy reported a narrower quarterly loss on Tuesday as the newly listed company saw robust order growth in both its food delivery and quick commerce segments.

Swiggy, which made its trading debut on Nov. 13, reported a second-quarter consolidated loss of 6.26 billion rupees ($74 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared to a loss of 6.57 billion rupees a year earlier.