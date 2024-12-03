Swiggy Q2 Results: Net loss narrows to ₹625.5 crore in first earnings post IPO, revenue up 39% YoY
Swiggy Q2 Results: Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy reported a narrower quarterly loss on Tuesday as the newly listed company saw robust order growth in both its food delivery and quick commerce segments.
Swiggy, which made its trading debut on Nov. 13, reported a second-quarter consolidated loss of 6.26 billion rupees ($74 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared to a loss of 6.57 billion rupees a year earlier.
Swiggy and its main rival Zomato have diversified from their main food delivery businesses to bet on "quick commerce" becoming a bigger driver of growth as they jostle to deliver everything from milk to electronics within fifteen minutes.