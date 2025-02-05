Swiggy reported a net loss of ₹800 crore in the October December quarter of fiscal 2024-25 (Q3FY25). The food delivery giant's revenue rose 31 per cent in the quarter. The revenue for quick commerce and food delivery businesses also rose during the quarter.

Sriharsha Majety, MD & Group CEO, Swiggy, said “We continued our focus on creating segmented offerings for the consumer during the festive quarter, which we believe will open up more consumption occasions. In recent months, we've introduced Bolt and Snacc (10-minute food delivery), expanded into new categories within Quick-Commerce, and plan to offer an even greater assortment."

"We've also launched Swiggy Scenes focused on restaurant event reservations; and introduced One BLCK, the premium tier of our Swiggy One subscription program. We delivered higher YoY growth across all 3 of our primary businesses during Q3, which accelerated B2C GOV growth to 38% YoY.

The secular expansion in Food delivery margins and cashflow generation is balanced by growth investment being made in Quick-commerce including darkstores expansion and marketing, amidst high competitive intensity in the near term. With this thrust, Instamart added another 86 stores in January 2025, and has grown MTUs to 9 million (+2 million).”

Swiggy’s Food Delivery business Gross Order Value (GOV) grew 19.2% YoY to INR 7,436 crore. Adjusted EBITDA grew 63.7% QoQ to INR 184 crore, delivering a 2.5% margin, up from 0.3% a year ago. The segment also added 2.4 million MTUs over the past year, driven by multiple industry-leading innovations. ‘Bolt,’ a 10-minute restaurant food delivery service launched in October 2024, already accounts for 9% of overall food deliveries.