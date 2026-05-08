Swiggy Q4 Results: Loss narrows to ₹800 crore as revenue surges 45% YoY

Swiggy Q4 Results: Food delivery and quick commerce company, Swiggy Limited, posted narrower consolidated losses for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Friday, 8 May.

Swiggy's Q4 loss came in at ₹800 crore, compared with ₹1,081 crore in the same period last year and ₹1,065 crore at the end of the third quarter ended 31 December 2025.

The company posted a strong 44.73% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its revenue during the quarter under review to ₹6,383 crore, as the performance for food delivery and quick commerce business, Instamart, remained strong. The revenue stood at ₹4,410 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What were Swiggy's Q4 FY26 financial results? ⌵ Swiggy reported a narrower consolidated loss of ₹800 crore for Q4 FY26, down from ₹1,081 crore in the same period last year. Revenue surged 45% year-on-year to ₹6,383 crore. 2 How did Swiggy's food delivery business perform in Q4 FY26? ⌵ Swiggy's food delivery business achieved a 15-quarter high, with gross order value (GOV) jumping 22.6% year-on-year. Monthly transacting users (MTUs) grew 21% year-on-year to 18.3 million, and adjusted EBITDA climbed 39.8% year-on-year to ₹297 crore. 3 What was Swiggy Instamart's performance in Q4 FY26? ⌵ Swiggy's quick commerce business, Instamart, saw its GOV rise by 68.8% year-on-year to ₹7,881 crore. The adjusted EBITDA loss for Instamart was ₹858 crore, with an improved margin of -10.9%. 4 How has Swiggy's average monthly transacting users (MTU) changed? ⌵ Overall, Swiggy's average monthly transacting users (MTU) grew by 27.2% year-on-year, reaching 25.2 million in Q4 FY26. The food delivery segment specifically saw MTUs grow 21% year-on-year. 5 What factors contributed to Swiggy's accelerated food delivery performance? ⌵ Swiggy attributed the acceleration in its food delivery business to disciplined execution and the compounding effect of focused launches across the 'selection-speed-affordability' framework. This led to a sharper increase in order and user volumes.

Overall, the average monthly transacting users (MTU) grew 27.2% YoY to 25.2 million, while consolidated adjusted EBITDA improved by ₹60 crore sequentially to a loss of ₹652 crore.

Segment-wise performance Swiggy, in a press release, said that the food delivery business hit a 15-quarter high, as the gross order value (GOV) jumped 22.6% YoY, ahead of its guided range of 18-20%.

Meanwhile, its adjusted EBITDA climbed 39.8% YoY to ₹297 crore, taking the annual figure past ₹1,000 crore. EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

Swiggy pegged this acceleration on disciplined execution and the compounding effect of our focused launches across the "selection-speed-affordability" framework.

“While this acceleration is definitely exciting, we are particularly pleased to see this being driven by a sharper increase in order and user volumes as opposed to AOVs,” Swiggy said in its letter to shareholders.

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Food delivery MTUs grew 21% YoY to reach 18.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 3.3% of GOV.

Sriharsha Majety, MD &Group CEO, Swiggy, said this performance defies scepticism around a sector slowdown, with meaningfully better margins than a year ago.

At the same time, the Instamart GOV rose 68.8% YoY to ₹7,881 crore with adjusted EBITDA loss at ₹858 crore.

Network expansion remained selective, with seven dark stores added to take the total to 1,143 stores across 129 cities, covering 4.8 million sq ft. AOV grew 32.8% YoY to ₹700, driven by a sustained non-grocery mix and larger basket sizes, reflecting deeper engagement across user cohorts, the company said.

The adjusted EBITDA margin improved to -10.9% from -11.4% in Q3, with Quick commerce posting an overall loss of ₹858 crore for the quarter.

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(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)