Swiggy Q4 Results: Net loss nearly doubles to ₹1,081 crore, revenue jumps 45% YoY

Swiggy Q4 Results: Food delivery and quick-commerce company Swiggy on Friday, May 9, reported a consolidated loss of ₹1,081.18 crore for Q4FY25, which was almost double (95 per cent) from a loss of ₹554.77 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous financial year. The company's revenue from operations, however, jumped 44.8 per cent YoY to ₹4,410 crore during the quarter from ₹3,045.55 crore in the same quarter of FY24.

The company said its food delivery business gross order value (GOV) continued growing in line with guidance at 17.6 per cent YoY to ₹7,347 crore.

"Adjusted EBITDA grew 15.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and over five times YoY to ₹212 crore, and strong efficiency and execution drove a margin expansion to 2.9 per cent of GOV, up from 0.5 per cent a year ago," said the company.

"Improved salience through innovative services like speedier deliveries through Bolt (which powers 12 per cent of food delivery orders already) and differentiated propositions like the top-tier subscription programme One BLCK continued to drive up consumer traction," said the company.

On the other hand, the GOV growth of Swiggy Instamart jumped 101 per cent YoY and 19.5 per cent QoQ, clocking ₹4,670 crore in Q4.