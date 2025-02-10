Swiggy share price dips over 5% amid Instamart technical glitch; stock down over 30% YTD

Swiggy share price declined over 5% on Monday, extending its losing streak for the fifth straight session. Swiggy shares plunged as much as 5.77% to a low of ₹359.00 apiece on the BSE.

Swiggy shares have declined more than 21% in one week and over 26% in one month. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Swiggy stock price has cracked more than 33%, slipping below its issue price.

Swiggy Glitch The fall in the stock price of the food delivery giant comes amid a reported Swiggy Instamart glitch which allegedly granted users up to ₹5 lakh in free cash.

Advertisement

A Reddit user, identified as @Techical-Relation-9 claimed that random Swiggy Instamart users received significant amounts of ‘free cash’ on the app.

In a post, titled “Someone is definitely losing their job at Swiggy,” the user claimed people “unexpectedly started receiving ₹4,000 to ₹500,000 in free cash on Swiggy Instamart”.

The user also shared screenshots of the alleged successful transactions. According to the post, some customers later received calls from Swiggy representatives, informing them about the glitch and requesting the return of the delivered items.

Advertisement

The post claimed, “Many used it to place orders, which were successfully delivered. Some later received calls from Swiggy informing them of a glitch and requesting that they return the items.”

The incident sparked widespread discussion on the platform. One user inquired, “How are you getting that money? Randomly?” to which the original poster responded, “Yes, random accounts.”

Speculation about the cause of the glitch emerged, with one user suggesting, “Looks like yesterday they released that offer in the app but they messed probability in the offer. So instead of 50,100 some people got thousands. Swiggy realised and fixed the probability so now we’re getting 50,100 only.”

Advertisement