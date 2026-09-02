Swiggy share price down today: Why food delivery stock is delivering 'red' today | Negative trigger explained

Stock market today: Extending its selling spree for the second straight session, Swiggy share price today opened with a downside gap at ₹270 per share on the NSE and touched an intraday low of ₹264.55 apiece within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. While hitting an intraday low, the food delivery company's stock price crashed by over 4% during early-morning trading on Tuesday.
According to stock market experts, the food delivery company is facing complete delisting from the MSCI index in the upcoming MSCI rebalancing, triggering passive outflows from Swiggy shares. They said that the market is estimating up to $340 million in outflows from Swiggy shares. However, they maintained that the food delivery company's fundamentals are strong and the Swigy share price may not break its existing 52-week low of ₹235 per share.
On the reasons dragging down Swiggy shares, SEBI-registered market expert Anuj Gupta said the food delivery company is facing delisting from the MSCI index, which has triggered passive outflows from the company's stocks.
“The market has a belief that Swiggy shares may face a passive outflow of up to $340 million if it delists from the MSCI Index. So, this is the primary reason for sharp selling in Swiggy shares. Apart from this, weak trends in the Indian stock market is also a reason for the continuous stock fall,” Gupta said.
Swiggy shares were added to the MSCI Index in August 2025, and they are facing delisting from the index in the upcoming MSCI rebalancing.
On Swiggy's share technical chart pattern, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said the stock is trading in a range of ₹230 to ₹280. On a break above ₹280, we can expect a fresh uptrend in the food delivery company's stock.
Suggesting Swiggy shareholders hold the scrip for the long term, Sumeet Bagadia said, “Swiggy shareholders are advised to hold the scrip long-term. The stock may see a sharp upside move once it breaks above the ₹280-per-share hurdle. One should hold the scrip with a strict stop loss at ₹230 for the targets of ₹300 and ₹330.”
Swiggy shares are among the beaten-down stocks in the Indian stock market in 2026. The stock has fallen over 30% YTD, while it has lost around 7.50% over the last six months. In one year, Swiggy share price has fallen close to 40%.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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