Swiggy share price declined over 5% in early trade on Wednesday after the lock-in period for anchor investors expired today. Swiggy share dropped as much as 5.07% to ₹515.95 apiece on the BSE, erasing all of its previous session’s gains.
Swiggy shares made their stock market debut on November 13 and the one month lock-in period for anchor investors ended today, December 11. Anchor investors can sell 50% of shares held by them after one month of listing.
Therefore, after the lock-in expiry, as many as 6.5 crore Swiggy shares, representing a 3% stake in the company, became eligible to trade. The lock-in period for the remaining 50% shares of anchor investors will end on February 9.
However, it is to be noted that the end of the lock-in period does not mean that all the shares of anchor investors will be sold. Instead, they only become eligible for trading in the market.
Swiggy share price made a decent debut last month as the stock was listed at ₹420 per share, a premium of 7.69% to the issue price of ₹390, on NSE.
Swiggy shares have seen a decent rally since listing and the stock is up more than 35% than its issue price. After today’s fall in Swiggy shares, the stock still trades more than 30% higher from its issue price.
In the previous session, Swiggy stock price saw a decent rally after global brokerage firm CLSA initiated its coverage on the stock with an ‘outperform’, setting a Swiggy share price target price of ₹708 apiece.
According to CLSA, Swiggy could see improved execution with accelerating growth and profitability. It estimates food delivery and quick commerce to have a FY27 TAM (total addressable market( of $16 billion and $27 billion, respectively.
CLSA expects Swiggy’s GOV and revenue to grow at a CAGR of 43% and 32% in FY24-27.
At 10:15 am, Swiggy shares were trading 4.40% lower at ₹519.65 apiece on the BSE.
