Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  JPMorgan says Swiggy an ‘underappreciated winner', sees 25% upside in stock price

JPMorgan says Swiggy an ‘underappreciated winner', sees 25% upside in stock price

Pranati Deva

JPMorgan has initiated coverage on Swiggy with a 'buy' rating and a price target of 730, indicating a 25% upside. The firm sees significant growth potential and operational efficiency, despite competitive risks in quick commerce from major players like Amazon and Flipkart.

JP Morgan sees Swiggy as an ‘underappreciated’ winner, initiates with buy

Swiggy shares, which have already run up close to 50 per cent from their IPO price of 390, still have more room to run, according to JPMorgan as the brokerage initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘buy’ rating and a target price of 730.

JPMorgan's price target implies a potential upside of 25 per cent in food delivery aggregator's shares from Thursday's closing levels of 582.2. This is also the highest price target for Swiggy's shares.

JPMorgan's rating action comes just a few days after CLSA ascribed a target of 708 with an "Outperform" rating. BofA also has coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating and a target price of 690. The brokerage noted that the company's food delivery segment is serving as the cash cow business, while Quick Commerce (QC) is a multi-year theme.

JPMorgan analysts see several positive catalysts for the company over the next six quarters. Swiggy may also witness rising momentum on the year and catch up on profit vs Zomato in both the food delivery and quick commerce businesses, it said.

JPMorgan on Swiggy

The global brokerage firm highlighted Swiggy’s position as a "dark horse" in India's local services landscape and sees significant growth potential for the company, emphasising its renewed focus and improved execution in both food delivery (FD) and quick commerce (QC). The note added the company is expected to hit a critical scale across both core businesses, which will help enable faster-than-peer expansion in profitability over FY2025E-28.

This confidence stems from Swiggy’s ability to enhance operational efficiency while driving robust growth in its key segments.

Additionally, JPMorgan sees Swiggy as an “underappreciated winner" in the Indian local services ecosystem, underscoring its potential to emerge as a major player.

However, the brokerage believes that the rising competitive risks in the quick commerce space from emerging e-commerce players like Amazon, and Flipkart, and price aggression from Zepto and Blinkit may pose risks to value creation.

At the current price, Swiggy is trading at 1.8 times Enterprise Value to Gross Order Value (EV / GOV) and at 6.1 times Enterprise Value / Revenue (EV / Revenue) on financial year 2026 earnings estimates, a 32% to 42% discount to Zomato, which JPMorgan believes is "overly pessimistic." This disparity could provide investors with a lucrative entry point as Swiggy strengthens its market position, it added.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.