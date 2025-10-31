Swiggy share price jumps 4% post Q2 results. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Swiggy share price rose by nearly 4% during Friday's trading session following the release of its Q2 results. The food delivery and quick commerce company disclosed that its consolidated net loss widened to ₹1,092 crore for the second quarter ending September 2025, primarily due to ongoing losses in the quick commerce segment and an uptick in advertising and sales expenses.

In the same period last year, the company reported a net loss of ₹626 crore.

Nonetheless, revenue from operations surged to ₹5,561 crore, up from ₹3,601 crore a year earlier, as indicated in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.

At the same time, expenses increased to ₹6,711 crore compared to ₹4,309 crore the previous year.

The board is scheduled to convene on November 7 to discuss and approve a proposal to raise up to ₹10,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) in one or more phases, as stated in a regulatory filing released on Thursday.

During the quarter, the company established a step-down subsidiary, Swiggy Instamart Private Limited, under Scootsy Logistics Private Limited to manage the Instamart operations.

The Board of Directors sanctioned the transfer of the quick commerce division to this subsidiary via a slump sale, pending approval from shareholders.

Additionally, during the quarter, the company entered into agreements to sell its entire stake in Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited (Rapido) for ₹2,399 crore, as approved by the board.

Should you buy, sell or hold? ICICI Securities reported that in the food delivery sector, the gross order value (GOV) increased by 18.8% year-over-year, while adjusted revenue saw a 22% year-over-year rise, suggesting potential market share gains despite heightened competition. In the quick commerce (QC) segment, GOV experienced a 24.2% quarter-over-quarter increase, a rise from the 21.1% QoQ trend observed in Q1FY26.

This growth was driven by an increase in both the number of orders and average order value (AOV). The 13.9% quarter-over-quarter growth in AOV significantly exceeded our projections. We attribute this to Instamart's effective management of product assortment, further emphasized by a substantial rise in customer spending as customer cohorts mature, with a more than twofold increase in customer spending from Q0 to Q1.

"We also note, orders per day per store grew 4.1% QoQ in Q2FY26 to 1,025, as an indicator of improving store efficiency. We believe, the stock is likely to re-rate as investors gain comfort on execution in the QC business. Reiterate BUY and target price of ₹740," said the brokerage.

Swiggy share price today Swiggy share price today opened at ₹426 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹434.50 per share and an intraday low of ₹418.30 apiece.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, Swiggy has been forming a rising wedge pattern over the past 17 weeks, a structure that typically signals bearish exhaustion after a steady uptrend. Volumes have remained muted throughout the formation, indicating lack of strong buying participation.

The breakdown confirmation level is placed near ₹400, and a decisive close below this zone will likely trigger long liquidation, paving the way for an immediate downside toward ₹360. Until a clear breakout or breakdown is confirmed, the stock is expected to remain range-bound with a bearish bias.