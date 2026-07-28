Swiggy share price jumps 5.4% after resignation of CEO Amitesh Kumar Jha

Swiggy share price jumped 5.4% on Tuesday, 28 July, after the company announced a leadership change at its quick-commerce business, Instamart.
In a regulatory filing, Swiggy said Amitesh Kumar Jha has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of Instamart to pursue other opportunities. His resignation, submitted through a letter dated 28 July 2026, also marks his cessation as a Senior Management Personnel (SMP) of the company.
"I hereby tender my resignation from the position of CEO-Instamart, to pursue opportunities outside the organisation," Jha stated in his resignation letter addressed to Sriharsha Majety, Managing Director & Group CEO, Swiggy.
Swiggy also announced the appointment of Nandita Sinha as the Chief Executive Officer of Instamart, effective 3 August 2026. She will be designated as a Senior Management Personnel (SMP) from the date of her appointment.
Nandita Sinha joins Swiggy from Myntra, where she served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). During her tenure, she led Myntra to strengthen its position as India's largest fashion e-commerce platform, continuing to gain market share in a highly competitive industry after steering the business to EBITDA profitability in 2024.
Speaking about her new role, Nandita Sinha, CEO, Instamart, said, "I have long admired what the team at Instamart has built. It's a business with a strong customer-first culture, great talent and significant opportunities ahead. Instamart sits at the heart of how India shops for its everyday needs, and I look forward to working with our colleagues, partners and consumers to shape its next chapter of growth."
Swiggy share price today opened at ₹257.60 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹272.95 per share, and an intraday low of ₹256.40 per share.
Hitesh Rathi, Technical Analyst – Equity & Derivatives at Angel One, said Swiggy's technical setup remains weak despite the recent recovery from lower levels. He noted that while the stock has established a strong support base in the ₹240–242 zone across multiple charting methodologies, the broader trend remains bearish.
Rathi said the stock faces significant resistance in the ₹280–290 range, where a falling 45-degree trendline intersects overhead supply. This resistance is further reinforced by another declining trendline on the daily 1% Renko chart, making the zone a crucial hurdle for the bulls.
According to him, a decisive breakout above ₹280–290 is necessary to confirm a meaningful trend reversal and improve the stock's medium-term technical outlook. On the downside, a breach below the ₹240–242 support zone could accelerate the prevailing bearish momentum and trigger another leg of decline.
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