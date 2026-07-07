Swiggy share price jumps 6% after this foreign investment update. Do you own?

Swiggy share price: Swiggy shares surged as much as 6% to ₹264 apiece in intraday trade on the BSE after the food and grocery delivery platform said domestic ownership in the company had crossed the 50% mark, making it an Indian-owned company.

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The stock remains around 44% below its 52-week high of ₹473, while its 52-week low stands at ₹235.85, touched in June 2026. On the performance front, Swiggy shares have gained 5% over the past one month but declined 27% in six months and 20% over the past year.

In a stock exchange filing dated July 7, Swiggy said its aggregate foreign investment, including foreign direct investment (FDI), foreign portfolio investment (FPI) and other indirect foreign investment, stood at approximately 49.76% of its fully diluted paid-up equity share capital as of July 6, 2026. This implies that domestic ownership in the company has risen to 50.24%.

The disclosure comes just weeks after Swiggy failed to secure shareholder approval for amendments to its Articles of Association (AoA) that were intended to facilitate its transition into an Indian Owned and Controlled Company (IOCC). The special resolution had received 72.36% shareholder approval, falling short of the 75% threshold required for passage.

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"The proposed amendment reflects our long-term commitment to ensuring management representation on the Board and advancing our transition toward becoming an Indian Owned and Controlled Company (IOCC) under applicable Indian foreign exchange laws and regulations. These remain enduring priorities for us," the spokesperson added.

No impact on ownership, management or voting rights In its regulatory filing under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Swiggy said the disclosure was made in continuation of its earlier intimations regarding its endeavour to qualify as an Indian Owned and Controlled Company under the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019.

The company said that, based on data available from the designated depository, aggregate foreign investment, comprising FDI, FPI and other indirect foreign investment, stood at approximately 49.76% of its total paid-up equity share capital on a fully diluted basis as of July 6, 2026.

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"It is clarified that the above does not, by itself, result in any change to the ownership or control status of the Company, nor does it have any impact on the share capital, management, business operations, voting rights or rights attached to the equity shares of the Company," it added.

The company reiterated that the disclosure is intended to update investors on the level of aggregate foreign investment and should not be construed as a change in the company's ownership or control. According to the filing, the current foreign investment level stands below the 50% mark, while domestic ownership has correspondingly increased to 50.24%.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.