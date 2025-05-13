Swiggy share price slumps over 7% as IPO lock-in period for 83% of shareholding expires

Swiggy share price slumped over 7% in early trade on Tuesday as the mandatory IPO lock-in period for pre-IPO investors expired in the previous session. Swiggy shares plunged as much as 7.33% to ₹297.00 apiece on the BSE.

Swiggy shares came under selling pressure as the six-month lock-in period for non-promoter, pre-IPO investors expired on May 12, 2025. Approximately 83% of Swiggy’s shareholding, equivalent to 189.75 crore equity shares, became eligible for trading today, May 13.

The total value of locked-in shares was estimated at around ₹62,000 crore.

It is to be noted that the expiry of the lock-in period does not necessarily mean that the shares will be sold. It just means that the shares will be available for trading in the secondary markets.

At 9:25 AM, Swiggy share price was trading 5.71% lower at ₹302.20 apiece on the BSE.

(More to come)