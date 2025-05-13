Swiggy share price slumps over 7% as IPO lock-in period for 83% of shareholding expires

Swiggy share price slumped over 7% in early trade on Tuesday as the mandatory IPO lock-in period for pre-IPO investors expired in the previous session. Swiggy shares plunged as much as 7.33% to ₹297.00 apiece on the BSE.

Swiggy shares came under selling pressure as the six-month lock-in period for non-promoter, pre-IPO investors expired on May 12, 2025. Approximately 83% of Swiggy’s shareholding, equivalent to 189.75 crore equity shares, became eligible for trading today, May 13.

The total value of locked-in shares was estimated at around ₹62,000 crore.

It is to be noted that the expiry of the lock-in period does not necessarily mean that the shares will be sold. It just means that the shares will be available for trading in the secondary markets.

At 9:25 AM, Swiggy share price was trading 5.71% lower at ₹302.20 apiece on the BSE.

(More to come)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.