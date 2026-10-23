Swiggy shares hit 52-week low, down 35% in 1 month- should investors buy the stock after Q2 results? Expert view

Swiggy shares crashed more than 17% to hit a 2-week low in intraday trade on Friday, 23 October, a day after reporting its September quarter (Q1FY27) results. Swiggy share price opened at ₹204.90 against its previous close of ₹211.30 and crashed 17.2% to a 52-week low of ₹174.90.

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The stock has been under pressure recently, falling 35% over the last one month, while over the last one year, the stock is down 58%, hitting a 52-week high of ₹434.50 on 31 October last year.

Swiggy Q2 results Swiggy’s food delivery business gross order value (GOV) grew 17.7% year-on-year (YoY) and 5.9% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), to ₹10,054 crore. Food delivery MTUs (monthly transacting users) grew 15.2% YoY to reach 19.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA improved by ₹101 crore YoY to ₹341 crore, while adjusted EBITDA margin grew by 58 bps YoY to 3.4%.

The company said its out-of-home consumption grew 34.9% YoY to ₹1,508 crore and delivered its seventh successive quarter of profitability, with margins at 0.5% of GOV.

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(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)